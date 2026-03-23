Kabankalan clash claims 3 NPA leaders

The clash occurred last 21 March in Sitio Santol, Barangay Tampalon. Troops from the 47th Infantry Battalion engaged remnants of the dismantled South West Front and the Regional Strike Force under Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros.

Following the encounter, soldiers recovered five high-powered firearms, a grenade, personal belongings and documents described by the military as subversive.

Maj. Gen. Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, said the neutralized individuals were linked to a series of killings in Negros targeting civilians who opposed the group’s presence.

Among the victims was 74-year-old Leonora Anguit, who was killed in Barangay Tapi.

“Justice has prevailed with the neutralization of these high-ranking remnants who were behind the brutal killings of civilians in Negros,” Samson said.

The remains of the three individuals are at Sola Gracia Funeral Homes in Kabankalan City pending coordination with their families.

Samson added that the Army will continue operations against remaining rebel elements in the region.