Army confirms 3 NPA leaders killed in Negros clash

The Philippine Army on Monday confirmed the deaths of three alleged high-ranking leaders of the New People’s Army following an encounter in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on 21 March.
In a statement, the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division identified those killed as Ritchie Verano, also known as “Makoy” and “Akiro,” vice commander of the Regional Striking Force; Milky Sampini, alias “Gorting,” finance and logistics officer; and Joedil Balsimo, alias “Junjun” or “Cairo,” squad leader.
The 3ID said the clash occurred in Sitio Santol, Barangay Tampalon, when troops from the 47th Infantry Battalion engaged remnants of the dismantled South West Front and the Regional Striking Force under the Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros.
Government forces recovered five high-powered firearms, a grenade, personal belongings and subversive documents at the encounter site.
The remains of the three fatalities were brought to a funeral home in Kabankalan City, pending documentation and coordination with their families.
3ID commander Major General Michael Samson said the operation was significant, describing those killed as key figures allegedly involved in a series of killings in Negros.
“Justice has prevailed with the neutralization of these high-ranking CTG remnants who were behind the brutal killings of civilians in Negros,” Samson said.
The Army said the group was believed to be behind attacks against civilians who opposed the presence of NPA guerrillas in their communities, including the killing of 74-year-old Leonora Anguit in Barangay Tapi, Kabankalan City.
Samson said military operations will continue against remaining insurgents accused of committing crimes in the region.