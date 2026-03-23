Army confirms 3 NPA leaders killed in Negros clash

The remains of the three fatalities were brought to a funeral home in Kabankalan City, pending documentation and coordination with their families.

3ID commander Major General Michael Samson said the operation was significant, describing those killed as key figures allegedly involved in a series of killings in Negros.

“Justice has prevailed with the neutralization of these high-ranking CTG remnants who were behind the brutal killings of civilians in Negros,” Samson said.

The Army said the group was believed to be behind attacks against civilians who opposed the presence of NPA guerrillas in their communities, including the killing of 74-year-old Leonora Anguit in Barangay Tapi, Kabankalan City.

Samson said military operations will continue against remaining insurgents accused of committing crimes in the region.