Philippines, Slovenia boost energy innovation ties

The Philippines is turning to science-driven partnerships to strengthen energy security, with Slovenia emerging as a potential long-term collaborator in building resilient and cost-efficient energy systems.
At a conference in Manila, officials from both countries highlighted efforts to link research with industry through a “science-to-business” approach, aimed at accelerating the development of practical energy solutions. The event was organized by Stratbase Institute in partnership with the Embassy of Slovenia in the Philippines.
Slovenian Ambassador Smiljana Knez said her country is prepared to deepen cooperation through technology exchange, academic partnerships, and joint projects with the private sector. She emphasized that improving energy efficiency is critical not only for cost management but also for national security.
Stratbase Chief Operating Officer Rupert Paul Manhit pointed to Slovenia’s integrated model, which brings together government, industry, and research institutions. He said such collaboration is vital as the Philippines aims to expand its renewable energy capacity and position itself as a hub for green industries.
“We are entering this period with important advantages. We have in place the right policy direction, with stronger support for renewable energy, infrastructure development, and digital transformation,” he said.
The forum also underscored broader risks linked to global instability. Special Envoy Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga called for closer coordination among government, academia, business, and communities to address overlapping threats to energy, food, and water systems.
“This threat convergence requires countries such as the Philippines to continuously re-examine development and security priorities in order to ensure that we attain stability and resilience through food, energy, and water security,” she said.
Slovenia’s Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Igor Papič, said sustained investment in research has been central to his country’s strategy, stressing that applying scientific knowledge to industry is key to long-term growth.
Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum said collaboration has become more urgent as the country works to diversify its energy sources. He noted that while the power sector remains stable, rising global fuel costs continue to affect transport and other industries.
“Reinforcing our resilience to climate and disaster threats is no longer optional. It is a necessity,” Solidum said. “We anticipate collaboration and solutions for both countries to prosper.”