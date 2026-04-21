Philippines, Slovenia boost energy innovation ties

“We are entering this period with important advantages. We have in place the right policy direction, with stronger support for renewable energy, infrastructure development, and digital transformation,” he said.

The forum also underscored broader risks linked to global instability. Special Envoy Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga called for closer coordination among government, academia, business, and communities to address overlapping threats to energy, food, and water systems.

“This threat convergence requires countries such as the Philippines to continuously re-examine development and security priorities in order to ensure that we attain stability and resilience through food, energy, and water security,” she said.

Slovenia’s Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Igor Papič, said sustained investment in research has been central to his country’s strategy, stressing that applying scientific knowledge to industry is key to long-term growth.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum said collaboration has become more urgent as the country works to diversify its energy sources. He noted that while the power sector remains stable, rising global fuel costs continue to affect transport and other industries.

“Reinforcing our resilience to climate and disaster threats is no longer optional. It is a necessity,” Solidum said. “We anticipate collaboration and solutions for both countries to prosper.”