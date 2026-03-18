Phl, Ireland explore tech, energy, infrastructure partnerships

The Philippines and Ireland discussed expanding cooperation in technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy during a courtesy meeting between Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan and Frank Feighan T.D., Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, on 16 March.

The officials exchanged views on digitalization, emphasizing how technology can enhance governance, accountability, and economic growth. They also explored ways to attract high-value tech investments and foster innovation-driven partnerships between both countries.