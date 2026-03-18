Phl, Ireland explore tech, energy, infrastructure partnerships

The Philippines and Ireland discussed expanding cooperation in technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy during a courtesy meeting between Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan and Frank Feighan T.D., Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, on 16 March.
The officials exchanged views on digitalization, emphasizing how technology can enhance governance, accountability, and economic growth. They also explored ways to attract high-value tech investments and foster innovation-driven partnerships between both countries.
Renewable energy development was a key topic, with Balisacan stressing the need to diversify energy sources and increase investment in sustainable solutions. Both sides highlighted opportunities to leverage the Philippines’ natural and marine resources for clean energy projects.
Infrastructure and other strategic industries were also discussed, focusing on strengthening regional connectivity, stimulating investment growth, and supporting broader economic development.
Balisacan was joined by Bien A. Ganapin, Joseph Norley Y. Capistrano, and Calixto M. Mangilin Jr., while Minister Feighan was accompanied by senior officials from the Irish Embassy, including Aidan Harkin, Emma Hickey, Erica Duffy, Tobit Bravo, and Albert Morris.