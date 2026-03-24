German firms eye Phl clean energy market

German energy firms are eyeing the Philippines as a hub for clean technology and industrial efficiency, as highlighted at the Conference on Sustainable Energy Industrial Efficiency and Clean Tech on Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at the Makati Diamond Residences, Makati City.
Director Patrick T. Aquino of the Department of Energy’s Energy Utilization Management Bureau pointed to the country’s growing clean energy infrastructure, noting, “We ended 2025 with over 60,000 registered electric vehicles, up from under 22,000 the previous year, and there are now 427 charging locations nationwide with 1,511 ports. This expanding ecosystem is opening opportunities across energy efficiency, electric vehicles, and renewable energy.”
The event is part of the German Energy Solutions Initiative, a program of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, implemented locally by the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
It helps small and medium-sized German enterprises expand internationally, providing business matching, market analysis, and operational support.
Participating firms showcased technologies for reducing emissions and improving industrial efficiency.
2G Energy AG presented combined heat and power systems for decentralized electricity and heat generation, including hydrogen-capable units and flexible solutions for data centers.
Goshen Marine Management highlighted industrial decarbonization projects such as green hydrogen, carbon capture, and advanced 3D metal printing, with plastic recycling as a growing focus.
H2 Core Systems emphasized hydrogen-based microgrids and energy management systems integrating renewable devices into unified networks.
MWM, via local partner TREES under the Kaltimex Group, showcased high-efficiency gas gensets and distributed power solutions for Philippine industries.
Consulting firms NoTa Renewable Energy and Rill Energy Solutions underscored demand for strategic advisory services in project development, investment planning, and technology integration.