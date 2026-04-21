PAL halts Manila-Saipan route over runway repairs

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has temporarily suspended its newly restored Manila-Saipan service until 18 June after runway damage at Saipan International Airport forced the cancellation of all flights on the route.
In an advisory issued Tuesday, the flag carrier said “all PAL flights to and from Saipan will be suspended until June 18, 2026” due to “ongoing runway repair works at Saipan International Airport following the recent Typhoon Sinlaku.”
The affected flights are PR 2571, from Manila to Saipan, which operates every Wednesday and Sunday, and PR 2572, from Saipan to Manila, which operates every Monday and Thursday.
The suspension comes barely two weeks after PAL resumed the Manila-Saipan route as part of its Pacific network expansion, alongside the launch of its new Manila-Palau service.
The airline had announced the reopening of the Saipan link and the rollout of the Palau flights on 11 April.
PAL said passengers affected by the cancellations may rebook in the same cabin class, convert the value of their unused tickets into travel credits with no expiry and a 5 percent bonus, request a refund, or reroute via Guam subject to seat availability.
“We will coordinate closely with the airport authorities to determine when the airport runway repairs will be completed and ready for the safe resumption of commercial flights,” PAL said.
The runway repairs follow the impact of Typhoon Sinlaku, which caused severe damage across Saipan and the Northern Mariana Islands earlier this month.