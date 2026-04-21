PAL halts Manila-Saipan route over runway repairs

The airline had announced the reopening of the Saipan link and the rollout of the Palau flights on 11 April.

PAL said passengers affected by the cancellations may rebook in the same cabin class, convert the value of their unused tickets into travel credits with no expiry and a 5 percent bonus, request a refund, or reroute via Guam subject to seat availability.

“We will coordinate closely with the airport authorities to determine when the airport runway repairs will be completed and ready for the safe resumption of commercial flights,” PAL said.

The runway repairs follow the impact of Typhoon Sinlaku, which caused severe damage across Saipan and the Northern Mariana Islands earlier this month.