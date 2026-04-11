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PAL bets on transit traffic, premium leisure demand with Manila–Palau link

Philippine Airlines
(FILE PHOTO) Philippine AirlinesPhoto courtesy of Philippine Airlines
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To capture the growing number of leisure travelers and transit passengers seeking faster access to Micronesia, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has launched a new Manila–Palau (Koror) route, adding fresh capacity to the Pacific corridor. 

The Lucio Tan-led firm said Saturday that the new service, operating twice weekly, positions Manila as a more competitive jump-off point for Pacific island travel, while giving passengers a direct option to one of the region’s top dive destinations without the usual multi-stop connections.

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“This launch reinforces Manila’s position as a key regional transit hub while strengthening its role as a gateway for medical tourism,” said PAL President Richard Nuttall. “It also underscores PAL’s role as a reliable bridge connecting Pacific communities with the broader Asia-Pacific region.”

“Passengers will experience the flag carrier’s world-class, heartfelt service as they fly between two island destinations – the Philippines and Palau,” he added.

Flights depart Manila every Wednesday and Sunday at 9:45 PM, arriving in Palau at 1:30 AM the following day. 

Return flights leave Palau every Monday and Thursday at 3:10 AM, arriving in Manila at 4:55 AM—timings that favor onward connections but may test passenger comfort with red-eye schedules.

PAL is pairing the Palau launch with the revival of its Manila–Saipan service, re-entering the Northern Mariana Islands market at the same twice-weekly frequency. 

Manila–Saipan flights depart at 7:45 PM on Wednesdays and Sundays, arriving at 1:45 AM; return flights depart at 2:50 AM and arrive in Manila at 5:05 AM.

Both routes will be served by Airbus A321ceo aircraft configured with 12 business class and 187 economy seats, alongside wireless in-flight entertainment, a standard for regional operations but a step up for routes that previously required multiple carriers.

Apart from passenger traffic, PAL is also eyeing cargo upside, positioning Manila as a consolidation hub for shipments moving into the Pacific.

The expansion adds to PAL’s existing Pacific network, which includes Guam and Honolulu, as the airline doubles down on long-haul and regional connectivity to capture more transit and point-to-point demand.

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