PAL launches Palau flights, resumes Saipan service

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has launched direct flights between Manila and Palau while resuming its Manila-Saipan route, expanding its presence in the Pacific region.
PAL said the new Manila-Palau service operates twice weekly every Wednesday and Sunday, departing Manila at 9:45 p.m. and arriving in Koror at 1:30 a.m. the following day. Return flights depart Palau every Monday and Thursday at 3:10 a.m., arriving in Manila at 4:55 a.m.
The flag carrier has also restored its Manila-Saipan route, with flights scheduled every Wednesday and Sunday, departing Manila at 7:45 p.m. and arriving in Saipan at 1:45 a.m. the next day. Return flights operate every Monday and Thursday, leaving Saipan at 2:50 a.m. and arriving in Manila at 5:05 a.m.
PAL President Richard Nuttall said the expansion strengthens Manila’s role as a regional transit hub and enhances connectivity between the Philippines and Pacific island destinations.
The airline said both routes will be serviced by Airbus A321ceo aircraft, configured with business and economy class seating and equipped with wireless in-flight entertainment.
PAL added that the new and restored routes also support cargo operations, positioning Manila as a gateway for shipments to the Pacific.
The airline currently operates flights to other Pacific destinations, including Guam and Honolulu, as part of its broader network expansion strategy.