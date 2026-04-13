PAL launches Palau flights, resumes Saipan service

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has launched direct flights between Manila and Palau while resuming its Manila-Saipan route, expanding its presence in the Pacific region.

PAL said the new Manila-Palau service operates twice weekly every Wednesday and Sunday, departing Manila at 9:45 p.m. and arriving in Koror at 1:30 a.m. the following day. Return flights depart Palau every Monday and Thursday at 3:10 a.m., arriving in Manila at 4:55 a.m.