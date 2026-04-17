DILG to take custody of Zaldy Co upon return — Remulla

The Department of the Interior and Local Government will take custody of fugitive former lawmaker Zaldy Co once he is repatriated to the Philippines, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Friday.

Remulla said Co will initially be brought to Camp Crame in Quezon City for medical examination before being presented before the Sandiganbayan for arraignment. He added that Co, who has already been indicted by the Ombudsman, will be required to enter a plea before the court determines whether his case is bailable.