DILG to take custody of Zaldy Co upon return — Remulla

The Department of the Interior and Local Government will take custody of fugitive former lawmaker Zaldy Co once he is repatriated to the Philippines, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Friday.
Remulla said Co will initially be brought to Camp Crame in Quezon City for medical examination before being presented before the Sandiganbayan for arraignment. He added that Co, who has already been indicted by the Ombudsman, will be required to enter a plea before the court determines whether his case is bailable.
Co was arrested in Prague on 16 April after reportedly entering the Czech Republic without valid travel documents, following a failed attempt to enter Germany. Authorities said his Philippine passport had been canceled, and he was unable to present a Portuguese passport. Philippine officials, including police and foreign affairs personnel, are coordinating with Czech authorities for his deportation, which may take one to three weeks.
The former lawmaker, who previously chaired the House appropriations committee, faces graft and malversation charges linked to an alleged P289 million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro. The Anti-Money Laundering Council earlier alleged that Co received over P800 million in questionable transactions during his term in office. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government is working to secure Co’s return at the soonest possible time.