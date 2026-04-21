OFWs slain by employer in Lebanon

Two overseas Filipino workers were killed by their employer during a hostage incident in Beirut on 15 April, the Department of Migrant Workers said Tuesday.
The victims, both long-time household service workers in the residence, were fatally shot during the incident. Authorities have arrested the employer, who is now under police custody pending formal charges.
DMW officials, upon the instruction of Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, are set to visit the victims’ families to extend condolences and assure them of full government support.
The DMW, through its Migrant Workers Office and in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon, is working with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and the filing of appropriate charges. Assistance has also been extended to the families of the slain OFWs.