DMW aids OFWs from Lebanon upon arrival in Philippines

Five Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) safely returned to the country from Lebanon on 8 April, arriving on the Turkish Airlines flight TK084 at the Ninoy Aquino Internation Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Assistant Secretary Maria Regina Angela Galias of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the OFWs to ensure their well-being and offer assistance and services, as President Marcos Jr. directed a command to secure the safe return of Filipinos affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.