16 repatriated OFWs from Lebanon arrive in Manila

This is the second batch of OFWs from Lebanon who have been safely repatriated to the country despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The repatriation of these OFWs was led by Labor Attaché Adam Musa of the Migrant Workers Office in Lebanon, in collaboration with Ambassador Marlowe Miranda of the Philippine Embassy and Welfare Officer Windeline Marquez of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). This effort is part of the government's 'One Country Team' approach to ensure the safe return of Filipinos affected by the conflict in the Middle East.

Upon arrival at the airport, the repatriates were met by representatives from the DMW led by Assistant Secretary Ma. Regina Angela Galias, as well as personnel from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Manila International Airport Authority Medical Team, and New NAIA Infrastructure Corp., who collaborated to provide medical and financial assistance, transportation fare for those returning to their provinces, and temporary accommodation.

The DMW said a total of 26 OFWs have been repatriated from Lebanon since the regional conflict began, including the 10 OFWs who first arrived home on 10 March.