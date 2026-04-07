Nine RE projects cleared to add over 50 MW to grid

The approved proposals include small-scale hydropower projects in Guinoba-an and Pacu-an, a 25-MW geothermal project in Southern Leyte, and wind power projects in Cabusao and San Isidro.

According to the DOE, all submissions met documentary requirements and will proceed upon payment of prescribed fees, in accordance with DOE Circular No. DC2025-12-0029 and OCSP5 Terms of Reference.

“The DOE reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a transparent and competitive process in the award of RE Service Contracts under the OCSP framework,” the agency said.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country aims for a 35 percent renewable share by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050, yet it continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels to meet immediate energy demand.