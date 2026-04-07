Nine RE projects cleared to add over 50 MW to grid

The Department of Energy (DOE) has cleared nine renewable energy (RE) projects for detailed evaluation under the Open and Competitive Selection Process 5 (OCSP5), signaling a potential addition of more than 50 megawatts (MW) of clean energy to the country’s power grid.
The agency said Tuesday that the projects, spanning hydropower, geothermal, and wind, were selected from fifteen Letters of Intent submitted earlier this year.
They now move on to legal, technical, and financial evaluation, following the opening of bids on 30 March.
The approved proposals include small-scale hydropower projects in Guinoba-an and Pacu-an, a 25-MW geothermal project in Southern Leyte, and wind power projects in Cabusao and San Isidro.
According to the DOE, all submissions met documentary requirements and will proceed upon payment of prescribed fees, in accordance with DOE Circular No. DC2025-12-0029 and OCSP5 Terms of Reference.
“The DOE reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a transparent and competitive process in the award of RE Service Contracts under the OCSP framework,” the agency said.
Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country aims for a 35 percent renewable share by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050, yet it continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels to meet immediate energy demand.