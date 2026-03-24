300 MW RE capacity rushed online

She did not disclose which specific power plants or projects were originally scheduled to come online later this year.

The DOE said expediting the commissioning of RE capacities will help balance immediate supply needs with existing contracts and industry commitments.

“This is a temporary measure in the sense that we also have to respect the contractual obligations now. And rights of these companies, but we've met them, and they're willing to participate in this temporary measure that we're trying to start by April one,” Garin said.

To recall, the shift to cleaner power sources is backed by the Green Energy Auction (GEA) program.

In the fourth round (GEA-4) conducted in September 2025, the DOE awarded over 10,195 MW of RE capacity composed of projects slated for completion between this year and 2029.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country aims for a 35 percent renewable share by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050, yet it continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels to meet immediate energy demand.