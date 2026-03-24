300 MW RE capacity rushed online

The Department of Energy (DOE) has forced power developers to accelerate projects, bringing about 300 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) from a 900 MW pipeline online this quarter.
Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the capacity was originally slated for later this year.
“Our undersecretaries are working hard so that all the RE projects that are supposed to come in late this year, we are advancing this quarter. Out of the 900MW we are advancing by this month or next month, around 300MW,” Garin said.
“We talked to the generation companies, coal-fired power plants, to check how much they can increase their generation. We are in coordination with them, and also trying to solicit their support on this temporary measure,” she said.
She did not disclose which specific power plants or projects were originally scheduled to come online later this year.
The DOE said expediting the commissioning of RE capacities will help balance immediate supply needs with existing contracts and industry commitments.
“This is a temporary measure in the sense that we also have to respect the contractual obligations now. And rights of these companies, but we've met them, and they're willing to participate in this temporary measure that we're trying to start by April one,” Garin said.
To recall, the shift to cleaner power sources is backed by the Green Energy Auction (GEA) program.
In the fourth round (GEA-4) conducted in September 2025, the DOE awarded over 10,195 MW of RE capacity composed of projects slated for completion between this year and 2029.
Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country aims for a 35 percent renewable share by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050, yet it continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels to meet immediate energy demand.