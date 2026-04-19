Wetland monitors record 1,504 birds

Volunteers from the DENR Metropolitan Environmental Office-South and CENRO Parañaque, as well as interns from Our Lady of Fatima University, participated in the bird monitoring, an important part of LPPWP’s conservation because it serves as a basis for understanding the state of biodiversity in the area.

Regular observation and recording of changes in the number and type of birds help indicate the health of the wetland ecosystem and in developing more appropriate conservation measures, especially in protecting migratory and resident bird species that rely on the LPPWP as their habitat and resting place.