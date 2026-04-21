Man nabbed for illegal electric tapping in Makati

Authorities arrested a male suspect for violation of Republic Act 7832 or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994 during an anti-illegal activity response operation in Barangay Palanan, Makati City early Tuesday morning.

The operation was conducted at about 1:20 a.m. along Emilia corner Guernica Street, Barangay Palanan, Makati City.