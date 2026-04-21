Man nabbed for illegal electric tapping in Makati

Authorities arrested a male suspect for violation of Republic Act 7832 or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994 during an anti-illegal activity response operation in Barangay Palanan, Makati City early Tuesday morning.
The operation was conducted at about 1:20 a.m. along Emilia corner Guernica Street, Barangay Palanan, Makati City.
The suspect, identified only by the alias Aries, 32, a resident of Barangay Palanan, Makati City, was caught in the act of illegally tapping Meralco electrical service lines without authority or consent from the power distribution company, resulting in his immediate arrest.
Confiscated from his possession were approximately 100 meters of electrical cable wire, with an estimated value of about P100,000.
The suspect is now under police custody while pertinent documents are being prepared for the filing of appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act 7832.
The case will be referred to the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.