Man posing as HPG officer charged in Bulacan

A man who allegedly posed as a member of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group has been charged with usurpation of authority after he was caught issuing a traffic ticket in Guiguinto, Bulacan.
PNP-HPG Deputy Director for Operations Police Colonel Bernard Marzal said the suspect, who was seen wearing clothing marked “HPG,” was not authorized to perform traffic enforcement duties.
“We have already taken action. As of now, we have filed a case of usurpation of authority,” Marzal said during a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday.
The case stemmed from a viral video posted on 17 March showing the suspect attempting to issue a traffic violation ticket to a motorist.
Marzal said authorities conducted validation and verification after the video circulated online, confirming that the individual was not a legitimate HPG officer.
He added that the suspect was also not wearing standard safety gear, including a helmet, while operating on the road.
Marzal stressed that only duly authorized personnel are allowed to enforce traffic laws and issue citations in accordance with existing regulations.
He also clarified that even accredited “force multipliers” or volunteers are prohibited from performing enforcement functions such as issuing tickets or apprehending violators.
Authorities are now coordinating with the organization linked to the individual to determine possible administrative liabilities.
Marzal emphasized that while some groups are accredited as force multipliers, their roles are limited and subject to strict guidelines, including proper registration and regular renewal of accreditation.