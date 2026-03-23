Man posing as HPG officer charged in Bulacan

He added that the suspect was also not wearing standard safety gear, including a helmet, while operating on the road.

Marzal stressed that only duly authorized personnel are allowed to enforce traffic laws and issue citations in accordance with existing regulations.

He also clarified that even accredited “force multipliers” or volunteers are prohibited from performing enforcement functions such as issuing tickets or apprehending violators.

Authorities are now coordinating with the organization linked to the individual to determine possible administrative liabilities.

Marzal emphasized that while some groups are accredited as force multipliers, their roles are limited and subject to strict guidelines, including proper registration and regular renewal of accreditation.