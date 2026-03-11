Cop impersonator collared

Responding officers found the suspect carrying a plastic bag containing a dark blue T-shirt marked “PULIS.” When questioned, the man falsely claimed to be a member of the police force but was unable to provide any identification or documentation.

The suspect faces charges of violating Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority) and Article 179 (Illegal Use of Uniforms or Insignia) of the Revised Penal Code. The case has been forwarded to the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.

Nartatez praised the community’s role in the apprehension, noting that public vigilance is essential to maintaining the integrity of the police service.

“The public plays a vital role in helping us uphold the law,” Nartatez said. “Every tip helps prevent potential crimes and safeguards the integrity of the police service. Always be vigilant and do not allow the police force to be used for bad intentions.”

Nartatez warned that the PNP will strictly enforce laws against anyone misrepresenting the uniform.

“Acts of impersonation and misuse of police insignia threaten public trust,” he said. “No one can pretend to be a police officer and get away with it.”