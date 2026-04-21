Local-first bill seeks to shield farmers from price shocks, secure food supply

The measure aims to cut out intermediaries and create a direct link between producers and institutional buyers, ensuring stable demand and helping shield farmers from global price fluctuations and local market gluts.

Legarda cited cases highlighting the vulnerability of producers, including mango growers in Ilocos Norte whose fuel costs now take up nearly 30 percent of their income, tamban fishers in Sorsogon facing price drops from P1,200 to P60 per tub, and Benguet vegetable farmers forced to sell produce at P3 per kilo despite production costs of up to P20 per kilo.

“Kung may sobra o glut sa merkado, puwede nang direktang bumili ang pamahalaan para hindi sila malulugi. Sa ganitong paraan, makakarating agad ang pagkain sa mga paaralan, ospital, at komunidad,” she added.

The bill also grants the Department of Agriculture authority to conduct “rescue buy” operations during oversupply periods, allowing the government to purchase produce at sustainable prices and redirect these to buffer stocks, disaster relief efforts, and feeding programs.

Transactions will be carried out through Negotiated Procurement-Sagip Saka, which allows direct procurement from farmers and fisherfolk without public bidding.

In addition, the Department of Agriculture will release an annual National Agricultural Proximity Map to guide procurement mandates and classify areas as proximate or urbanized.

The measure builds on the Sagip Saka Act of 2019 and Executive Order No. 101, series of 2025, which promote direct procurement from local producers. However, Legarda noted that the existing framework lacks fixed sourcing thresholds and enforceable compliance mechanisms.

By institutionalizing mandatory sourcing levels and expanding coverage to include private concessionaires operating within government facilities, the bill aims to close these gaps and ensure consistent implementation.

The proposal is expected to channel billions of pesos in government spending directly to rural communities, providing farmers with more stable incomes while improving access to fresh and nutritious food for the public.

“Sa batas na ito, malinaw na ang batayan ng rescue-buy at ang mga hakbang na dapat gawin. Wala nang dahilan para maging mabagal ang tugon ng gobyerno sa panahon ng krisis o sakuna. May malinaw nang mekanismo para mabili ang ani sa tamang presyo, maiwasan ang pag-aaksaya, at agad itong maipamahagi sa mga komunidad na nangangailangan,” Legarda said.