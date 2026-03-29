Kiko urges stronger gov’t support for farmers, fishers amid ME conflict

“These increases disproportionately affect small-scale farmers and fishers, putting food security at risk,” he said.

He criticized the limited reach of current cash aid programs, noting that the planned P2,325 one-time assistance would only benefit four million of the 10 million registered farmers.

In the fisheries sector, only 400,000 out of 2.4 million fisherfolk are scheduled to receive aid from the P10-billion Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk under the 2026 budget.

Fuel assistance for fishers is also limited. About 15,000 beneficiaries will receive support from a P150-million FY 2025 continuing appropriation, split evenly between the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Department of Agriculture – Office of the Secretary.

Pangilinan stressed that reliance on imports could threaten the country’s food supply and urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to present a comprehensive plan to support farmers and ensure sustainable production.

He also proposed tapping other funding sources, including the DA’s quick response fund, and expressed willingness to make necessary legislative and policy adjustments.

“Meron bang plano ang DA to source the calamity fund because there is a state of emergency to be able to add support for the farmers and fisher sector…number two sa priority yung food security pero mukhang hindi number two sa funding, so paano natin itatapat yung priority doon sa appropriations?” he asked.

Pangilinan has previously called for expanded fuel subsidies for farmers and fishers, suspension of fuel excise taxes amid the Middle East conflict, and measures to strengthen the agriculture sector.

These include the renationalization of agricultural extension services, support for cooperatives, and the creation of a Congressional Commission on Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food Security (AGRICOM).

The senator emphasized that proactive support for the country’s food producers is not just a welfare issue but a matter of national food security.