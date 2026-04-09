Legarda blasts DA over ‘no action plan’ as crops rot, fishers stop work

She also raised concerns in Benguet, where crops have been left to dry, questioning whether the government had provided transport support, fuel subsidies or crop mapping to link farmers directly to markets.

DA officials admitted that their response remains constrained by resource limitations, lack of dedicated fuel subsidies and logistical bottlenecks slowed by bureaucracy.

Legarda rejected the explanation, arguing that the problem is not a lack of funds but the failure to use available resources effectively.

She noted that the agency has billions in public funds but continues to fall short in delivering immediate assistance, while non-government organizations have shown they can mobilize faster despite limited budgets.

The senator called for urgent interventions, including transport and fuel assistance, cold chain deployment, crop mapping and emergency procurement.

She stressed that resources are available under the General Appropriations Act of 2025, including continuing appropriations that can be realigned for emergency use.

“Kailangan nang tapusin ang masalimuot na proseso ng gobyerno para magamit sa fuel subsidy ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Hinihiling ko sa DA na maglatag ng malinaw na action plan kung saan ang mga food producers ay direktang ikokonekta sa merkado,” Legarda said.

As an immediate step, Legarda proposed repurposing government vehicles currently underutilized due to austerity measures to haul agricultural products, with fuel and logistics costs charged to Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses.

She underscored the urgency of the situation, warning that swift and decisive action is needed to protect farmers, fisherfolk and consumers already strained by rising prices and limited supply.