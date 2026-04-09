Legarda blasts DA over ‘no action plan’ as crops rot, fishers stop work

Senator Loren Legarda on 9 April 2026 pressed the Department of Agriculture (DA) for failing to present a clear and actionable response to rising oil prices and soaring commodity costs, warning that farmers are left with rotting harvests while fishers are being forced to stop working.
Citing data from Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura, Legarda said nearly half of small fishers in Luzon have suspended operations, particularly in Cavite, Bataan, Zambales and Pangasinan, as fuel costs eat into their earnings and threaten local food supply.
The issue surfaced during the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform hearing on 8 April, where DA officials outlined existing programs but failed to present a comprehensive and time-bound plan.
“What is your action plan, your contingency plan? We are already six weeks into this crisis. We don’t want to hear that you are still planning,” Legarda said.
She also raised concerns in Benguet, where crops have been left to dry, questioning whether the government had provided transport support, fuel subsidies or crop mapping to link farmers directly to markets.
DA officials admitted that their response remains constrained by resource limitations, lack of dedicated fuel subsidies and logistical bottlenecks slowed by bureaucracy.
Legarda rejected the explanation, arguing that the problem is not a lack of funds but the failure to use available resources effectively.
She noted that the agency has billions in public funds but continues to fall short in delivering immediate assistance, while non-government organizations have shown they can mobilize faster despite limited budgets.
The senator called for urgent interventions, including transport and fuel assistance, cold chain deployment, crop mapping and emergency procurement.
She stressed that resources are available under the General Appropriations Act of 2025, including continuing appropriations that can be realigned for emergency use.
“Kailangan nang tapusin ang masalimuot na proseso ng gobyerno para magamit sa fuel subsidy ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Hinihiling ko sa DA na maglatag ng malinaw na action plan kung saan ang mga food producers ay direktang ikokonekta sa merkado,” Legarda said.
As an immediate step, Legarda proposed repurposing government vehicles currently underutilized due to austerity measures to haul agricultural products, with fuel and logistics costs charged to Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses.
She underscored the urgency of the situation, warning that swift and decisive action is needed to protect farmers, fisherfolk and consumers already strained by rising prices and limited supply.