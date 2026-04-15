DA pushes Surigao fish port upgrade

Tiu Laurel said the upgrades address long-standing gaps in fisheries logistics, particularly in storage and handling, which often lead to spoilage and lost income.

“Investments in proper handling, storage, and support facilities will strengthen the fisheries value chain and generate more economic opportunities,” he said.

The projects are being implemented by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), which said both phases are designed to function as a single, integrated hub—from unloading and trading to storage and distribution.

“This is about building a complete ecosystem,” said PFDA Acting General Manager Glen Pangapalan. “From unloading to storage and distribution, we are equipping our fisherfolk and traders with the tools they need to minimize losses and improve product quality.”

Officials expect the expanded facility to improve supply efficiency, stabilize prices, and position Surigao as a key fisheries center in Mindanao, supporting broader goals of food security and sustainable industry growth.