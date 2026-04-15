DA pushes Surigao fish port upgrade

The government is accelerating efforts to modernize fisheries infrastructure in Mindanao, with two major fish port projects in Surigao seen to reduce post-harvest losses and improve incomes for coastal communities.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. recently inspected the ongoing upgrades in Surigao City, where authorities are developing a two-phase fish port complex aimed at strengthening the region’s seafood supply chain.
The first phase, valued at P193.6 million, is already more than halfway complete and is expected to be finished by October 2026. It includes a pier, landing facilities, and support structures such as a market hall and administrative offices, designed to improve the handling and trading of fishery products.
Running alongside it is a second phase worth P172.39 million, which focuses on cold chain infrastructure. Once completed, the facility will house refrigeration systems, an ice plant, and cold storage units—key components in preserving product quality and extending shelf life.
Tiu Laurel said the upgrades address long-standing gaps in fisheries logistics, particularly in storage and handling, which often lead to spoilage and lost income.
“Investments in proper handling, storage, and support facilities will strengthen the fisheries value chain and generate more economic opportunities,” he said.
The projects are being implemented by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), which said both phases are designed to function as a single, integrated hub—from unloading and trading to storage and distribution.
“This is about building a complete ecosystem,” said PFDA Acting General Manager Glen Pangapalan. “From unloading to storage and distribution, we are equipping our fisherfolk and traders with the tools they need to minimize losses and improve product quality.”
Officials expect the expanded facility to improve supply efficiency, stabilize prices, and position Surigao as a key fisheries center in Mindanao, supporting broader goals of food security and sustainable industry growth.