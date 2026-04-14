New fish terminal complex set to rise

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A new fish terminal complex is set to rise in the city following an evaluation conducted by a technical team that visited City Hall, inspected the proposed site in Zone 1, Punta, Bonbon, and held a post-evaluation discussion on Monday.

The proposed City Fish Terminal Complex is among the city government’s priority projects this year. It will cover 2.9 hectares and will include a fish landing facility, ice plant, fish processing area and an administrative building.