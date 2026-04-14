New fish terminal complex set to rise

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A new fish terminal complex is set to rise in the city following an evaluation conducted by a technical team that visited City Hall, inspected the proposed site in Zone 1, Punta, Bonbon, and held a post-evaluation discussion on Monday.
The proposed City Fish Terminal Complex is among the city government’s priority projects this year. It will cover 2.9 hectares and will include a fish landing facility, ice plant, fish processing area and an administrative building.
City Councilor Juancho Pascual, chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Aquatic Resources, together with representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 10 and Central Office, the Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency Team, Philippine Reclamation Authority, Philippine Fisheries Development Authority and several city hall offices, took part in the evaluation of the proposed project.
Earlier, Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy proposed the transfer of the existing fish port in Bulua to another location to accommodate increased fish landings in the city and ensure compliance with Department of Environment and Natural Resources waste management regulations.