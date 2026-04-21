Fire volunteer files raps vs MPD cops over Tondo incident

A fire volunteer has filed administrative complaints before the National Police Commission against two police officers of the Manila Police District over alleged obstruction and harassment during a fire response in Tondo.

In a sworn statement, complainant Roicyd Del Rosario said their team responded to a fire in Barangay 121 on 15 April 2026 when their firetruck was allegedly blocked at the intersection of Mata and Capulong streets by a motorcycle driven by Police Master Sgt. John Ruel Morandante. He said the incident forced the firetruck to stop and reverse, delaying their response.