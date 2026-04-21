Fire volunteer files raps vs MPD cops over Tondo incident

A fire volunteer has filed administrative complaints before the National Police Commission against two police officers of the Manila Police District over alleged obstruction and harassment during a fire response in Tondo.
In a sworn statement, complainant Roicyd Del Rosario said their team responded to a fire in Barangay 121 on 15 April 2026 when their firetruck was allegedly blocked at the intersection of Mata and Capulong streets by a motorcycle driven by Police Master Sgt. John Ruel Morandante. He said the incident forced the firetruck to stop and reverse, delaying their response.
“Sa kabila nito, bumaba siya at hinarang ang aming sasakyan; sa aking obserbasyon, siya ay tila nasa impluwensya ng alak. Siya ay kumalampag sa firetruck, nagmura, dinuro ako, at nagpakilalang pulis, habang umaakto na tila bubunot ng baril,” Del Rosario said in his statement.
Del Rosario said a meeting was held on 16 April at the Manila Department of Social Welfare, where the officer reportedly issued a written undertaking with an apology. However, he alleged that on 17 April, the officer’s brother—also a police officer assigned to Raxabago Police Station—went to Barangay 104 and sought the identities of the responding volunteers.
“Dito po ako ay nagsimulang matakot sa aking seguridad sa kanilang pagtatanong-tanong sa aming mga pangalan; na ang dalawang magkapatid na Morandante na kapwa mga pulis ay hinarass ang staff ng Barangay para isulat ang aming mga pangalan,” Del Rosario added.
The complaint, filed before the NAPOLCOM Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service, accuses the officers of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. The complainant is seeking a full investigation and appropriate sanctions. NAPOLCOM is expected to act on the case in accordance with due process.