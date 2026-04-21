DPWH official links lawmakers’ project roles to Cabral

A Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official said the inclusion of senators and congressmen as project proponents in the 2025 budget proposal stemmed from directives issued by former undersecretary Catalina “Cathy” Cabral.

Engr. Peter Paul Cortez, chief of the DPWH Programming Division, testified that Cabral provided both verbal and documented instructions on which names to encode as project proponents in the agency’s database. Among the documents cited was an alleged order identifying former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla as the initiator of 10 infrastructure projects in the National Capital Region worth P1 billion.