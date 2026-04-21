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DPWH official links lawmakers’ project roles to Cabral

ALLOCABLES mastermind? The late DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral testifies before a Senate Blue Ribbon panel hearing on the ‘Floodgate’ scandal. Cabral’s death raised suspicions of foul play due to her key role in the insertions of pork projects in the yearly budget.
ALLOCABLES mastermind? The late DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral testifies before a Senate Blue Ribbon panel hearing on the ‘Floodgate’ scandal. Cabral’s death raised suspicions of foul play due to her key role in the insertions of pork projects in the yearly budget.Photo by Aram Lascano for DAILY TRIBUNE
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A Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official said the inclusion of senators and congressmen as project proponents in the 2025 budget proposal stemmed from directives issued by former undersecretary Catalina “Cathy” Cabral.

Engr. Peter Paul Cortez, chief of the DPWH Programming Division, testified that Cabral provided both verbal and documented instructions on which names to encode as project proponents in the agency’s database. Among the documents cited was an alleged order identifying former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla as the initiator of 10 infrastructure projects in the National Capital Region worth P1 billion.

ALLOCABLES mastermind? The late DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral testifies before a Senate Blue Ribbon panel hearing on the ‘Floodgate’ scandal. Cabral’s death raised suspicions of foul play due to her key role in the insertions of pork projects in the yearly budget.
Ex-DPWH engineer says only P35 of every P100 reached flood projects

Under questioning by Sandiganbayan Third Division presiding justice Ronald Moreno, Cortez said such instructions were often not formally logged, as staff routinely followed Cabral’s directives without further verification. He added that requests from lawmakers to be listed as proponents were subject to Cabral’s approval.

Cortez also said the DPWH occasionally submitted errata to the House of Representatives to reflect corrections or additional projects consolidated from regional and district engineering offices.

ALLOCABLES mastermind? The late DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral testifies before a Senate Blue Ribbon panel hearing on the ‘Floodgate’ scandal. Cabral’s death raised suspicions of foul play due to her key role in the insertions of pork projects in the yearly budget.
Lacson says probing CA-DPWH quid pro quo

Moreno noted that identifying lawmakers as project initiators is not inherently unconstitutional, but could become a criminal issue if personal gain is proven. Cortez said he had no knowledge of any profiteering tied to the projects.

Cathy Cabral

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