Ex-DPWH engineer says only P35 of every P100 reached flood projects

The former DPWH official served as a witness in the ongoing case against Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr. and various other DPWH officials over alleged irregularities in a flood control project in Pandi.

In a recent development, Sandiganbayan justices, along with members of the prosecution and defense panels, conducted an ocular inspection of the site of the alleged P92.8-million ghost project along a riverbank in Purok 5, Barangay Bunsuran.

Authorities found the project largely unfinished, with a DPWH official saying the area showed “zero accomplishment,” with only a few sheet piles laid along the supposed 128-meter structure.

Prosecutors described the findings as a positive step toward strengthening the case against Revilla and his co-accused.