Lacson says probing CA-DPWH quid pro quo

“We received information that during a Commission on Appointments hearing for Bonoan’s confirmation as DPWH secretary, the confirmation process was used for such a transaction,” Lacson said in a radio interview on Saturday.

He cited information from former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo and said his office is currently validating the claim.

Lacson said initial information suggested the alleged request came from a member of the House of Representatives panel of the CoA at the time.

The senator said the probe forms part of the Blue Ribbon Committee’s broader review of flood control projects that may have been poorly implemented or irregularly funded.

He said his team is examining several flood control projects, including those in Metro Manila. Lacson cited one case in which flooding reportedly worsened after the construction of a pumping station.

“If the project turns out to be substandard or a ghost project, that would mean new recommendations by the Blue Ribbon Committee for the proper agencies to build cases against those involved,” he said.

Lacson said the investigation aims to determine whether irregularities occurred in the implementation of infrastructure projects and to hold those responsible accountable if anomalies are confirmed.