DHSUD unveils flexible housing modalities

“The directive of President Marcos Jr. is clear: housing must be affordable for every Filipino,” Aliling said in Filipino. “We have expanded 4PH not just in the number of projects, but in the options available to our countrymen.”

Under the program, qualified beneficiaries — primarily from the working class — can secure socialized housing through the Pag-IBIG Fund at a subsidized interest rate of 3 percent per year for up to 10 years.

Aliling noted this is currently the lowest rate in the market and has already been utilized by more than 10,000 families to reduce their monthly payments.

For those not yet ready for long-term ownership, the DHSUD has introduced rental housing. This modality targets low-income earners and informal settler families currently living in high-risk areas.

Pilot projects are already underway in Quezon City, including the University of the Philippines Diliman, and in Los Baños, Laguna.