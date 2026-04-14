Groundworks begin for NIA Road housing project under expanded 4PH

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has begun ground preparations for a housing project along NIA Road in Quezon City, barely a month after a fire displaced thousands of residents in the area.

The project will be implemented under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, aimed at providing shelter to families affected by the March 7 blaze.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, together with Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr. and National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai, inspected the site on Monday to ensure that initial works are on schedule.