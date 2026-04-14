DHSUD launches urban renewal project

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling inspected the site alongside Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr. and National Housing Authority (NHA) general manager Joeben Tai to ensure construction remains on schedule.

Aliling said the initiative is a centerpiece of the department’s urban renewal program, conducted in partnership with the NHA and the Quezon City government.

“President Marcos’ directive is clear — no one should remain displaced after a disaster,” Aliling said in Filipino. “That is why the DHSUD, the NHA, and the Quezon City government took immediate action to build this housing project under the Expanded 4PH Program.”

The secretary added that the NIA Road development is intended to serve as a model for urban renewal, transforming blighted areas into safer, sustainable communities.

The plan for the site was fast-tracked after Aliling and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte visited the area two days after the fire to discuss long-term solutions for the victims.

While initial housing assistance has already been distributed, the DHSUD and the local government are now evaluating a rental housing scheme for the new structures to ensure the project’s long-term sustainability.

Prior to this development, the NIA Road settlement had been one of the city’s largest informal residential pockets. Officials stated that the transition to formal housing is designed to promote dignified living and prevent the re-emergence of hazardous dwelling conditions.