Anna Wintour vs. Meryl Streep: When fact meets fiction

Talk about the best of both worlds. Sartorially speaking, that is. The two grand dames of fashion - one real, and the other fictional - grace the cover of the May issue of the US edition of Vogue Anna Wintour, global chief content officer for Condé Nast, and former Vogue editor-cn-chief turned global editorial director, is joined by Miranda Priestley, editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway Magazine, a.k.a. iconic actress Meryl Streep pose as each other's alter ego, in the run up to the latter's upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2 which opens in cinemas worldwide on 1 May.
The photos of Wintour and Streep were put together by a creative dream team, led by legendary photographer Annie Leibowitz, with styling by former Vogue creative director-at-large Grace Coddington. Both ladies wore Prada, of course.
Acclaimed director, and proud Devil Wears Prada fan Greta Gerwig moderates the conversation between the two ladies, which the magazine describes as "what happens when you put two Mirandas in a room." The result is a discourse about "power-dressing, longevity, and the perspective of age," as written by current editor-in-chief Chloe Malle.
Streep and Wintour were also spotted together during the Dolce & Gabbana Spring / Summer 2026 show during Milan Fashion Week, where the movie was filming. They were joined by Streep's co-star Stanley Tucci, who plays Nigel Kipling.
In keeping with her alter ego's sharp fashion sense, Streep was spotted at their Tokyo premiere wearing the vermilion red skirt suit from the Chanel Métiers d'Art Pre-fall 2025 / 2026 collection, one of Matthew Blazy's early first collections for the house. Actress Anne Hathaway looked equally stunning in Valentino haute couture.