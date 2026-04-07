Anna Wintour vs. Meryl Streep: When fact meets fiction

Talk about the best of both worlds. Sartorially speaking, that is. The two grand dames of fashion - one real, and the other fictional - grace the cover of the May issue of the US edition of Vogue Anna Wintour, global chief content officer for Condé Nast, and former Vogue editor-cn-chief turned global editorial director, is joined by Miranda Priestley, editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway Magazine, a.k.a. iconic actress Meryl Streep pose as each other's alter ego, in the run up to the latter's upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2 which opens in cinemas worldwide on 1 May.

The photos of Wintour and Streep were put together by a creative dream team, led by legendary photographer Annie Leibowitz, with styling by former Vogue creative director-at-large Grace Coddington. Both ladies wore Prada, of course.