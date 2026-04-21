DA eyes $1M study for urea plant

To advance the plan, the DA is seeking support from the Asian Development Bank (ABD) for a feasibility study. The agency said a $1-million grant has been approved in principle to assess the technical and financial viability of the facility.

If the study is completed by the third quarter, officials said construction could begin before the end of the year, with the plant potentially operational by 2027.

The initiative reflects a broader push to shield the agriculture sector from global supply disruptions by building domestic capacity for critical farm inputs.