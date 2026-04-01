DA pushes fertilizer alternatives amid price risks

The product, developed by researchers from the University of the Philippines Los Baños, can reduce the need for conventional fertilizers. Company estimates show that one kilogram of the biofertilizer can replace two 50-kilo bags of urea-based fertilizer, offering a more cost-efficient option for farmers.

Even before geopolitical tensions escalated, the DA had been promoting these alternatives as part of a broader strategy to improve farm productivity while lowering input costs.

“If you used to apply 10 sacks of urea, you might now be able to use only half or even just three,” Tiu Laurel said.

Concerns over supply disruptions emerged after Iran restricted trade through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global fertilizer shipments.

However, the Philippines sources most of its fertilizer imports from Asian suppliers such as Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and Vietnam, limiting direct exposure to Middle Eastern supply chains.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, warned that prolonged energy shocks could affect food security and called for a reassessment of the 2026 national budget, with the possibility of additional funding if needed.