Bambang suspends Ybang-bang Festival amid crisis

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya -- In consideration of the economic crisis the Filipinos are experiencing, the municipality of Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya suspends the celebration of the "Ybang-bang" Festival this year.

Now on its 3rd year, the "Ybang-bang Festival" is an annual event commemorating the historic moment where warring Ilonggot and Igorot tribes decided to end hostilities in 177. The tribes buried their weapons in a pit called by Ilonggots as "bang-bang.