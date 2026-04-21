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Bambang suspends Ybang-bang Festival amid crisis

Bambang suspends Ybang-bang Festival amid crisis
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BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya -- In consideration of the economic crisis the Filipinos are experiencing, the municipality of Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya suspends the celebration of the "Ybang-bang" Festival this year.

Now on its 3rd year, the "Ybang-bang Festival" is an annual event commemorating the historic moment where warring Ilonggot and Igorot tribes decided to end hostilities in 177. The tribes buried their weapons in a pit called by Ilonggots as "bang-bang.

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In an advisory, Ybang-bang Festival director general Alexander Calulot Jr. states that the executive ciof the festival and the local government of Bambang have decided to suspend the holding of the said festival.The conduct of Ybang-bang festival was originally scheduled on 27 April to 1 May 2026.

Calulot stressed that as they honor the rich cultural heritage and deeply rooted spirit that the festival embodies, the difficult decision to let go the celebration this year has been reached in strict compliance to the national directive putting the country under a state of national energy emergency. Bambang Municipal Mayor Benjamin Cuaresma also announced the suspension.

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"We are hopeful that we can celebrate our festival again under more favorable circumstances," stated Calulot. He said that for now, the primary responsibility of the municipality is the welfare of the Bambangueños.

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