Mountain Province cancels Lang-ay festival over energy emergency

BONTOC, Mountain Province — The provincial government of Mountain Province has canceled major activities for the 2026 “Lang-ay” Festival in response to the national energy emergency declared under Executive Order No. 110.
Governor Bonifacio C. Lacwasan Jr. issued Executive Order No. 17 directing the cancellation to enforce energy conservation measures and prudent use of resources, in line with the President’s directive. All provincial offices and local government units were ordered to comply with energy-saving measures.
The Lang-ay Festival, now in its 19th year, is known for large-scale events that require significant logistics, travel, and energy consumption. It is usually held from the last days of March until the final week of April.
Lacwasan also ordered the reallocation of funds originally earmarked for the festival. The directive stated that the funds will be realigned to help mitigate the impact of global fuel supply disruptions and support essential public services.
“…while the Lang-ay festival is an important celebration, the Provincial Government seems its prudent and necessary to temporarily suspend festival activities in support of the national efforts to conserve energy and ensure responsible use of funds,” the executive order said.
The governor added that the province’s 59th foundation anniversary on 7 April 2026 will instead be marked by simple and solemn commemorative activities.