Mountain Province cancels Lang-ay festival over energy emergency

BONTOC, Mountain Province — The provincial government of Mountain Province has canceled major activities for the 2026 “Lang-ay” Festival in response to the national energy emergency declared under Executive Order No. 110.

Governor Bonifacio C. Lacwasan Jr. issued Executive Order No. 17 directing the cancellation to enforce energy conservation measures and prudent use of resources, in line with the President’s directive. All provincial offices and local government units were ordered to comply with energy-saving measures.