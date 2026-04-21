Balikatan troops rescue civilians in Cagayan crash

Joint forces from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Marine Corps responding under Exercise Balikatan 41-2026 carried out a real-world rescue operation following a vehicular accident near Lal-lo Airport on Monday.
Responding personnel immediately assisted civilians after a cement-loaded truck lost control and plunged into a ravine. Four victims were extricated and brought to a nearby hospital, while two others with life-threatening injuries were later rescued and airlifted by a U.S. HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to a higher-level medical facility.
U.S. Marine personnel in the area provided initial assistance, while troops from the 17th Infantry Battalion under Joint Task Force Tala reinforced rescue efforts and coordinated with the Philippine National Police for investigation. All casualties were Filipino civilians, with no military personnel affected.
The AFP said the incident underscored the real-world value of the Balikatan exercise, highlighting how joint training and interoperability translate into rapid, life-saving response and strengthened community resilience.