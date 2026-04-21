Balikatan troops rescue civilians in Cagayan crash

Joint forces from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Marine Corps responding under Exercise Balikatan 41-2026 carried out a real-world rescue operation following a vehicular accident near Lal-lo Airport on Monday.

Responding personnel immediately assisted civilians after a cement-loaded truck lost control and plunged into a ravine. Four victims were extricated and brought to a nearby hospital, while two others with life-threatening injuries were later rescued and airlifted by a U.S. HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to a higher-level medical facility.