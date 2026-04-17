2ID extends sympathy, urges NPA rebels to surrender

“These developments once again show how individuals are being exploited by the CPP-NPA and placed in situations that lead to loss of life and suffering,” Aquino said.

“We do not celebrate the deaths of our fellow Filipinos. However, we have a duty to uphold the rule of law and protect our communities from armed threats,” he added.

Aquino urged those still with the armed group to “choose the path of peace” and return to the folds of the law.

The 2nd Infantry Division said it remains committed to protecting communities and supporting efforts toward lasting peace in Mindoro.