2ID extends sympathy, urges NPA rebels to surrender

The 2nd Infantry Division has extended its sympathies to the family of a slain member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army following a 24 March armed encounter in Sitio Danlog, Barangay Monteclaro, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.
The fatality was identified by the group as Oma Dag-od, also known as “Ka Nixao” or “Ka Bitoy,” a member of the Mangyan-Buhid tribe. The division said the loss of life reflects the continuing impact of armed conflict on families and communities.
The Army also said it is verifying reports that Cristina Pasion, a Filipino-American believed to be with the armed group, may have been wounded in an earlier clash in the same area.
Col. Michael Aquino, chief of the division’s Public Affairs Office, renewed the call for remaining rebels to surrender.
“These developments once again show how individuals are being exploited by the CPP-NPA and placed in situations that lead to loss of life and suffering,” Aquino said.
“We do not celebrate the deaths of our fellow Filipinos. However, we have a duty to uphold the rule of law and protect our communities from armed threats,” he added.
Aquino urged those still with the armed group to “choose the path of peace” and return to the folds of the law.
The 2nd Infantry Division said it remains committed to protecting communities and supporting efforts toward lasting peace in Mindoro.