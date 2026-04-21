AFP unfazed by China’s warning as Balikatan drills push through

Trinidad stressed that joint drills like Balikatan, conducted with the United States (U.S.) and other partner nations “are lawful actions” of an independent state pursuing its national interest.

“These are all geared towards making the AFP more modern, more multi-capable. They are not designed against any particular country. They are defensive in nature, meaning to say all the projects under our program for modernization are designed to be able to secure and to protect what is rightfully and legally ours,” he said.

According to Trinidad, China’s criticism of the Philippines' military engagements with the U.S. and its allies is nothing new.

“These are expected of them. What do we expect of them? They would applaud us? It's all part of the deceptive messaging. We have been very clear. These are all part of a sovereign nation's actions to prepare her armed forces, to be modern and multi-capable,” Trinidad said.

He then dismissed Beijing’s remarks as part of its “deceptive messaging.”

Trinidad lamented that the real source of tension in the region was China’s growing military presence and continued assertive actions in contested waters, including the West Philippine Sea.

Despite the expected presence of Chinese vessels during maritime activities, Trinidad said the AFP will continue to conduct joint and multilateral operations in its waters—not just during Balikatan, but beyond it.

“This will not be the end of the Balikatan series,” he said. “Exercises with like-minded partners will continue.”

Even as tensions persist, the AFP maintained it is prepared for any escalation.

Trinidad said contingency plans are in place and noted the military’s readiness to respond to challenges in the maritime domain.

“The AFP is prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

For Manila, the continuation of Balikatan, despite global and regional tensions, sends a clear message: the Philippines will train, partner, and defend its territory on its own terms, regardless of external pressure.