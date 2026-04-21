75-year-old found charred after farm blaze

TACLOBAN CITY — A 75-year-old woman was found charred after a grass fire engulfed a small farm lot in Sitio Barukan, Barangay Liberty, Ormoc City on the afternoon of 19 April 2026.

Fire responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection discovered the remains of the victim, identified only as alias “Lydia,” after a fire-out was declared at around 2:30 p.m. Initial investigation showed the elderly farmer had gone to her land to clear weeds and burned dried leaves, which likely triggered the blaze.