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Octogenarian dies in fire in Baguio

An 82-year old man died in a structural fire in the early morning of April 21, 2026 in North Sanitary Camp, Baguio City.|Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Baguio PIO
An 82-year old man died in a structural fire in the early morning of April 21, 2026 in North Sanitary Camp, Baguio City.|Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Baguio PIO
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BAGUIO CITY — An 82-year-old man died in a residential fire in the early morning of 21 April 2026, at Barangay North Sanitary Camp, Baguio City.

According to a report from the Baguio City Fire Department, the fire started at around 1:02 a.m. at No. 38 Purok 3 of the barangay.

An 82-year old man died in a structural fire in the early morning of April 21, 2026 in North Sanitary Camp, Baguio City.|Aldwin Quitasol. Photo Courtesy of Baguio PIO
Fire kills one, destroy 100 houses in CDO

Baguio City Fire Marshal F. Supt. Mark Anthony Dangatan said that the fire affected a single- and two-family dwelling with a total floor area of approximately 60 square meters. Firefighters announced that the fire was under control by 1:35 a.m., and it was declared fully extinguished at 2 a.m.

The victim was identified as the owner of the residence. The incident affected a total of six individuals from two families.

The fire resulted in one structure being completely destroyed, while two others sustained partial damage.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

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