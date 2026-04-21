Octogenarian dies in fire in Baguio

Baguio City Fire Marshal F. Supt. Mark Anthony Dangatan said that the fire affected a single- and two-family dwelling with a total floor area of approximately 60 square meters. Firefighters announced that the fire was under control by 1:35 a.m., and it was declared fully extinguished at 2 a.m.

The victim was identified as the owner of the residence. The incident affected a total of six individuals from two families.

The fire resulted in one structure being completely destroyed, while two others sustained partial damage.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.