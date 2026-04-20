Youth consultations shape ASEAN digital agenda

“This consultation reflects a priority initiative of the Department of Social Welfare and Development under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian and is aligned with the priority of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to advance innovation and the responsible use of artificial intelligence as part of the country's digital transformation agenda,” said Hannah Giray-Carcido, officer-in-charge of the Policy and Development Planning Bureau.

The forum brought together youth leaders from civil society groups, non-government organizations, and academic institutions, ensuring that community-level insights are reflected in policymaking.

“In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, navigation has become more complex—but also more important. As the role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies expands, young people must not only develop technical skills but also values of responsibility, inclusivity, critical thinking, and innovation,” Giray-Carcido said.

The Luzon consultations build on earlier sessions in Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, broadening discussions on how technology is shaping education, civic engagement, and crisis response.

“The recent shifts toward digital and hybrid systems have shown that technology now shapes how we learn, how we participate, organize, and respond to disruptions,” she added.

Participants also joined breakout sessions to share ideas and develop proposals on navigating the digital space responsibly, as the government seeks to integrate youth-driven recommendations into long-term strategies.

“More importantly, for the DSWD and all government agencies, your voice matters. Your ideas and insights matter, not only for today's discussion, but in helping shape the policies, the recommendations, and even the conversations towards building an ASEAN Community Vision 2045,” Giray-Carcido said.

“Speak up, share boldly, challenge ideas, let’s co-create solutions, because here, in our consultations, the future is something that we don’t simply wait for—the youth help shape it,” she added.