Ex-DPWH officials face pre-trial over alleged project anomalies

To recall, the accused face charges of malversation through falsification under the Revised Penal Code and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Some respondents also face perjury charges.

Named in the cases are Brice Ericson Hernandez, Arjay Domasig, Jaypee Mendoza, Niño Lawrence Morales, Juanito Mendoza, Floralyn Simbulan, Christina Mae Pineda, Lemuel Ephraim S.D. Roque, and Emelita Juat.

The cases stem from complaints filed by the National Bureau of Investigation’s Bulacan South District Office. The charges involve former officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways and private individuals accused of anomalies in various infrastructure projects.

Several individuals originally included in the complaints were later excluded due to insufficient evidence.

Two other respondents were dropped from the charge sheet after being admitted as state witnesses under the government’s Witness Protection Program.

The cases were originally filed in Bulacan but were transferred to designated branches of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court. The move followed a Supreme Court directive to centralize corruption-related infrastructure cases.

Court proceedings formally began with arraignments on 5 March and 11 March. The Department of Justice noted that the trial is considered to have commenced upon those arraignments.

During the pre-trial phase, the courts are expected to define key issues, finalize the marking of evidence, and establish the order of witnesses ahead of the full trial.