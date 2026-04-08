State witness: Hernandez took P1.72B from Bulacan projects

A state witness in the malversation case against former Senator Bong Revilla told the Sandiganbayan that former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan assistant district engineer Brice Hernandez got P1.72 billion from various infrastructure projects.

Sally Santos, owner of Syms Construction Trading, gave this testimony on Wednesday on the third day of what is expected to be a 10‑day bail hearing for Revilla, Hernandez, and their co‑accused before the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division.

Santos said the P1.72 billion came from 42 infrastructure projects in Bulacan that, according to her, cost the government P1.8 billion.

The court, however, has alleged in the case that only P92.8 million in public funds were allocated for the ghost flood control projects in Pandi, Bulacan.

Associate Justice Ronald Moreno pressed Santos on the discrepancy between the P92.8 million figure and her claim of P1.8 billion, but she answered with a simple “Yes” when asked to confirm her statement.

Of the total amount, Santos said her largest single transaction was a P400 million withdrawal, which she claimed took her five hours to complete. When asked where the remaining portion of the P1.8 billion went, she explained that a portion was given to her as a “royalty fee” for allowing other entities to use Syms Construction’s license.

The anti‑graft court justices asked Santos if she had any connection with the other officials named in the case, but she maintained that she only dealt with Hernandez.

Santos has been formally admitted as a state witness by the Department of Justice, alongside former DPWH officials Roberto Bernardo and Henry Alcantara, both of whom have testified in previous hearings against the accused.