JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith stay grounded amid fame, online backlash

Fyang, for her part, said she has become more intentional about her online presence, choosing to keep parts of her life private.

“Ako mas hindi na ako active sa social media. Hindi na ako super tulad ng dati na every day ‘yung mga ginagawa ko sa buhay, pino-post. Siguro ngayon, mas more on iniingatan ko na ‘yung private life ko.”

Both acknowledged that cancel culture is part of the industry they entered, with JM describing it as something that requires acceptance.

“Part na ‘yan ng pinasok mo na trabaho so kailangan may acceptance ka na sa ganu’n.”

He added that stepping away from the spotlight when needed has helped them maintain balance.

“Yung mga bagay na konektado sa ginagalawan namin dito sa industriya, kung gusto naming magpahinga, nilalayo muna namin para magkaroon kami ng personal na buhay.”

Away from work, the pair turns to simple activities to stay grounded. Hiking has become a shared escape, with recent trips to Mt. Pulag and Mt. Pinatubo offering a break from online noise.

“To the point na mapapaisip na lang kami everytime na nandoon kami sa space na ‘yon na ‘sarap ng ganito ‘no?’” Fyang said.

“Hindi mo iintindihin ‘yung mga fans na nag-aaway,” JM added.

Both also see silence as a form of strength, choosing not to respond to every issue thrown their way.

“As an artist, parang walang point kung magsasalita ka pa kasi kung mag-explain ka man sa part na ‘yan, after nu’n meron na naman eh,” JM said.

Fyang echoed the sentiment, saying self-awareness matters more than public validation.

“Hindi mo kailangan mag-explain sa ganu’ng klase ng tao kasi alam mo naman sa sarili mo kung ano ‘yung ginawa mo at alam ng mga nakapaligid sa ’yo kung ano ‘yung totoo, so hindi kailangan ng explanation.”

She added that public perception is often limited to what is seen onscreen.

“Hindi naman nila ako kilala outside the camera. Doon lang naman sila magaling eh, mag-bash, doon lang sila magaling. Pero grateful ako sa mga bashers ko. Love you guys, bring it on!”

The pair is now set to reach a major milestone with their first film together.

Almost Us, scheduled for release on 6 May 2026, marks their big-screen debut. The film is produced by Regal Entertainment in collaboration with Project 8 Projects and directed by Dan Villegas. It also features Dustin Yu and Yuki Takahashi.

Regal Entertainment head Roselle Monteverde praised Fyang’s screen presence, comparing her to a veteran actress.

“Fyang reminds me of Maricel Soriano, I am not kidding. I grew up with Maricel, natutuwa ako sa bata pag pinapanood ko. Bawat galaw natatawa ako,” Monteverde said.

Fyang responded with humility.

“Nakaka-pressure naman. Speechless ako. Maraming salamat po. Nahiya ako.”

Monteverde also highlighted JM’s natural acting style and the pair’s onscreen chemistry.

“JM has the eyes na talagang, the way he does his acting, mararamdaman mo talaga. It is so natural. Parang they are not acting.”

“I got carried away sa mga eksena, especially one scene. Seriously napaiyak niyo ako,” she added.