JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith lead rom-com ‘Almost Us’

A new romantic comedy is set to hit Philippine cinemas, introducing a rising on-screen pairing led by JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith.
The two headline Almost Us, a film that marks their transition from reality television to the big screen following their stint on Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11. The pairing, known to fans as “JMFyang,” is being positioned as a new-generation love team in local cinema.
The project marks a shift in their careers as they move into lead roles, bringing with them an existing fan base built through their reality show appearance.
Directed by Dan Villegas, Almost Us centers on the space between friendship and romance, exploring uncertainty, timing and unspoken emotions.
The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 6 May 2026.
Produced by Regal Entertainment in partnership with Project 8 Projects, the film is described as a contemporary romantic comedy focused on “almost love,” where mutual feelings are present but circumstances fall short.
“JM and Fyang represent a new kind of romantic pairing—one that reflects the voice and experiences of Gen Z,” the production said in a statement. “Their authenticity and natural connection bring a unique energy to the rom-com genre.”
The duo’s appeal lies in a dynamic that leans on familiarity rather than idealized romance, reflecting real-life interactions marked by humor, awkwardness and sincerity.
The film positions itself as a departure from traditional love stories, focusing instead on incomplete relationships and emotional ambiguity.
For Ibarra and Smith, Almost Us serves as both a debut vehicle and a statement of direction, signaling a shift toward more introspective storytelling in the genre.
By centering on uncertainty rather than resolution, the film reflects changing perspectives on relationships among younger audiences.