JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith lead rom-com ‘Almost Us’

Produced by Regal Entertainment in partnership with Project 8 Projects, the film is described as a contemporary romantic comedy focused on “almost love,” where mutual feelings are present but circumstances fall short.

“JM and Fyang represent a new kind of romantic pairing—one that reflects the voice and experiences of Gen Z,” the production said in a statement. “Their authenticity and natural connection bring a unique energy to the rom-com genre.”

Grounded, relatable dynamic

The duo’s appeal lies in a dynamic that leans on familiarity rather than idealized romance, reflecting real-life interactions marked by humor, awkwardness and sincerity.

The film positions itself as a departure from traditional love stories, focusing instead on incomplete relationships and emotional ambiguity.

A debut and a direction

For Ibarra and Smith, Almost Us serves as both a debut vehicle and a statement of direction, signaling a shift toward more introspective storytelling in the genre.

By centering on uncertainty rather than resolution, the film reflects changing perspectives on relationships among younger audiences.