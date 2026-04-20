Up to 50.9M liters of diesel arrive tomorrow

The latest shipment followed earlier deliveries of 22.6 million liters, equivalent to 142,531 barrels, on 26 March, and 52.3 million liters, or 329,650 barrels, on 10 April.

With the remaining shipments set for Subic and Davao by 24 April, total diesel imports are projected to reach about 1.12 million barrels or 78.08 million liters.

Sales also confirmed that PNOC has secured 21,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas from the United States, to be shipped via Singapore, with delivery expected between the third and last week of May.

Amid a national energy emergency, the Department of Energy said it has tapped “non-traditional” fuel suppliers, including Argentina, Canada, Australia, Colombia, Brunei, and India, while the Department of Foreign Affairs holds separate talks with other oil-producing countries to help ensure sufficient supply.