52-M liter Malaysian diesel shipment lands

“A shipment for PNOC-EC has arrived from Malaysia. That’s 329,000 barrels, or 52,311,000 liters, of diesel purchased by the government to build up supply while the Middle East war continues,” Garin said.

The government initially allocated up to P20 billion to build a strategic oil buffer of up to two million barrels through the PNOC.

The first shipment of 142,000 barrels, or 22.6 million liters, from Japan arrived on 26 March. This was followed by scheduled deliveries of 300,000 barrels each from Malaysia and Singapore early this month.

More shipments coming

Additional shipments are expected from North Asia and India by mid-April, and from Oman and Singapore by the end of the month.

Focusing specifically on diesel, 2023 figures indicated an average daily consumption of approximately 186,320 barrels. Thus, the secured diesel supply from Malaysia would provide a buffer of less than two days.

To ensure an uninterrupted supply, the DoE earlier said the government will diversify its fuel import sources by tapping “non-traditional” suppliers such as Argentina, Canada, Australia, Colombia, Brunei and India.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will also conduct separate negotiations with other oil-producing countries to secure more supply.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said it was closely monitoring fuel and energy-linked markets amid global and domestic price pressures to guard against possible anti-competitive conduct.

The PCC said it was also watching downstream industries that rely on fuel as an input, warning that sustained market stress may create conditions for abuse of market power or collusion.

“Prolonged periods of economic downturn may tend to cause market players to take advantage of uneven access to scarce resources by entering into anti-competitive agreements or abusing their dominant position, thereby distorting competition and leading to unwarranted price increases,” the PCC said.

The commission stressed it does not set fuel prices but is ready to provide competition policy guidance to ensure government responses remain the least distortive to markets.

Likewise, it is coordinating with the DoE under a 2019 agreement covering information sharing, technical cooperation, and enforcement support for oversight of energy markets.