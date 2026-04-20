‘Toyfriend’ heats the summer

Lifted from SB19’s sophomore album Wakas At Simula, the cross-border single arrives with an easy, dancefloor pull that is equal parts glossy pop and emotional push-and-pull. Beneath its upbeat production lies a story many can relate to: The confusing gray area between friendship and something more.

“[Toyfriend] captures the uncertainty of having feelings for someone while feeling completely confused if those feelings will be reciprocated in the first place,” Josh Cullen explains. “In this puzzling situation, one person can end up being treated as a toyfriend: caught between friendship and something more. The track reflects the ambiguity that comes with blurred intentions.”

The song’s appeal was immediate for Pablo, who recalls how quickly it stood out. “The sound carried a distinct energy that stood out from the start, making it an instant fit for the concept we were aiming for. Artistically, the track leans into a more edgy, slightly spicy, and sexy tone,” he says.