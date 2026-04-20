‘Toyfriend’ heats the summer

The season just found its soundtrack.
SB19 teams up with BE:FIRST for “Toyfriend,” a slick, club-ready R&B track that blends flirtation, tension and irresistible rhythm into one undeniable summer anthem.
Lifted from SB19’s sophomore album Wakas At Simula, the cross-border single arrives with an easy, dancefloor pull that is equal parts glossy pop and emotional push-and-pull. Beneath its upbeat production lies a story many can relate to: The confusing gray area between friendship and something more.
“[Toyfriend] captures the uncertainty of having feelings for someone while feeling completely confused if those feelings will be reciprocated in the first place,” Josh Cullen explains. “In this puzzling situation, one person can end up being treated as a toyfriend: caught between friendship and something more. The track reflects the ambiguity that comes with blurred intentions.”
The song’s appeal was immediate for Pablo, who recalls how quickly it stood out. “The sound carried a distinct energy that stood out from the start, making it an instant fit for the concept we were aiming for. Artistically, the track leans into a more edgy, slightly spicy, and sexy tone,” he says.
Built from the ground up as a shared project, the collaboration allowed both groups to shape the track’s direction from scratch. The result is a seamless fusion of styles that highlights their strengths without losing cohesion. Justin de Dios notes that despite recording in different countries, the teams stayed closely aligned throughout the process, ensuring a unified sound from start to finish.
The partnership itself traces back to a fan-driven spark, according to Felip, whose earlier performance in Japan helped open the door for the collaboration. That initial connection has now blossomed into a full-fledged release that bridges two major Asian pop acts.
Stell Ajero shares that the experience felt fluid from beginning to end, with each creative piece locking in effortlessly. Instead of being a hurdle, geography became part of what made the project exciting.