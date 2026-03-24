SB19 embraces global ambition in ‘Wakas at Simula’

Framed by themes of duality and transformation, Wakas at Simula ties together the narrative threads of their earlier releases — Pagsibol, Pagtatag and Simula at Wakas — while introducing a more assured and experimental sonic direction.

The album moves fluidly across genres, from the smooth R&B textures of “Memories” to the edgier, industrial tones of “Everblack,” reflecting a group that is no longer afraid to take creative risks. It also features high-profile collaborations, including a track with Jolin and another with BE:FIRST, signaling SB19’s growing cross-cultural footprint.

In a statement, the group said: “Wakas at Simula closes the chapter of proving ourselves.”

“In the beginning, we were focused on finding our place, building our identity and earning people’s trust. This album honors that journey while also guiding us into a more grounded and intentional version of SB19,” they added.

For leader Pablo, the milestone carries both reflection and anticipation. “This is our eighth year. Sobrang tagal na po naming magkakasama (We’ve been together for so long),” he said, noting how longevity has prompted deeper questions about the group’s future. “For us this is a milestone na nandito na kami ngayon (that we are here now). We want to celebrate and at the same time look back at everything we have done.”

He expounded that their strength lies in unity: “As a group talaga, hindi siya magwowork kung iisipin mo lang sarili mo (it won’t work if you only think about yourself). You have to think about what you can offer for the group… we [SB19] complement each other.”

Member Josh Cullen echoed this sense of growth, describing the album as the culmination of years of preparation. “It’s a journey from the beginning of SB19, technically we have been preparing for this moment our entire lives,” he said. “Through this album, masasabi namin na (we can say that) we’re more confident in representing the Filipino talent.” He added that his time with the group shaped his outlook: “I’ve learned so much about life, not just for myself but also what’s best for everyone.”

For Stell, collaboration remains at the heart of their process. “Hinahanap ko pa rin ‘yung energy nila, ‘yung mga kasama ko. Kailangan ko ‘yung kami para magwork ako alone (I›m still looking for their energy, my companions. I need us so I can work alone),” he shared, underscoring the importance of collective synergy. At the same time, he emphasized their ambition moving forward: “We’re confident. We’re very eager… Excited na kami sa mga future na gagawin, na ikakagulat niyo (We are excited about the future, which will surprise you). With the approach that we are doing right now, we want to be aggressive; we want SB19 to be a household name.”

Ken Suson reflected on the group’s journey through challenges and growth. “Our experience as a group, marami po talaga kaming struggles. Iyakan dito, iyakan diyan… ‘yan ‘yung mga bagay na nagbibigay sa amin ng life lessons (Those are the things that give us life lessons),” he said. On working with international collaborators, he added, “Kailangan mo i-polish sarili mo as an artist para makuha ‘yung pinaka-perfect na result (You need to polish yourself as an artist to get the perfect result).”

Meanwhile, Justin de Dios highlighted how eight years in the industry have strengthened their confidence and creative direction. “Right now, we’re more confident. We’re not walking on tiptoes. May assurance na kami sa sarili namin sa gusto naming gawin (We now have assurance in ourselves about what we want to do),” he said, while admitting that a sense of nervousness still drives them. “Lagi po kaming may kaba… kapag wala siya, ibig sabihin nawawala ‘yung excitement for us to do our best (We are always nervous... when we’re not, it means the excitement for us to do our best is gone).”

The album also revisits earlier material, featuring re-recorded tracks from Pagsibol that now carry deeper emotional weight shaped by the members’ lived experiences. Rather than reinventing the songs entirely, SB19 allows them to evolve naturally alongside their artistry.

The release of Wakas at Simula will culminate in a major live showcase, with the group set to headline the Wakas at Simula concert on 18 April at the SMDC Festival Grounds. The show serves as the closing chapter of their previous tour era while opening the door to new international stages, including performances across North America, Europe and the Middle East.