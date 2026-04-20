Top NPA leader, 9 others killed in Negros clash

“This latest debacle of the CPP-NPA is detrimental to their efforts to regain foothold in Northern Negros, as it weakens their ability to sow terror and fear among our people in the area,” Reyeg said.

He commended the troops for the operation, saying it reflects the Armed Forces’ resolve to protect civilians and uphold national security.

Among those killed was Roger Fabillar, also known as Jhong or Arnel Tapang, identified as head of the Special Partisan Unit under the Northern Negros Front. Authorities said Fabillar had been linked to killings of civilians in Escalante City and Toboso and carried a ₱1-million bounty.

“Justice has been served for the innocent civilians whose lives were taken by this notorious terrorist,” Reyeg said. “The neutralization of Fabillar delivers a powerful message that VISCOM will relentlessly pursue those who commit atrocities against our people.”

Reyeg also called on remaining members of the group in the Visayas to surrender and return to the fold of the law.

Meanwhile, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict commended the troops for the operation.

“Their courage, discipline, and professionalism once again demonstrate the firm resolve of the government to protect our people and secure communities long plagued by violence,” the task force said.

“In one fell swoop, a key armed unit operating in Northern Negros has been effectively decimated,” it added.

However, the task force said the incident should also serve as a moment for reflection.

“Behind every encounter are Filipino lives lost—lives that could have taken a different path,” it said.